WandaVision Is The Messiest Show On Right Now & Thank God

After three episodes of watching Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) attempt to live out “normal” lives in the small suburban town of Westview, episode four of WandaVision fortunately provided a bit of clarity as to what the hell we’ve been watched so far. It’s confirmed: Wanda is essentially holding the townspeople of Westview hostage and forcing them to star in her magical sitcom as she alters reality within its city limits. Outside of her cosmic borders, S.W.O.R.D. , the intergalactic unit of S.H.I.E.L.D., teams up with the FBI to figure out what the former Avenger is up to after Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is pulled into the powerful forcefield. When Monica is ejected from Westview, she has a terrifying testimony.