WandaVision Is The Messiest Show On Right Now & Thank God

This story contains spoilers from episode 4 of WandaVision.
We’re officially at the halfway point of exciting Disney+ series WandaVision, and the twisty plot is finally starting to look somewhat clearer thanks to several big reveals from the most recently released fourth episode. But for all of the fan theories and big picture connections to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we think we know, a new super trailer for the rest of the season promises that the only thing that can be guaranteed in WandaVision is chaos — and there’s going to be a lot of it in the near future.
After three episodes of watching Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) attempt to live out “normal” lives in the small suburban town of Westview, episode four of WandaVision fortunately provided a bit of clarity as to what the hell we’ve been watched so far. It’s confirmed: Wanda is essentially holding the townspeople of Westview hostage and forcing them to star in her magical sitcom as she alters reality within its city limits. Outside of her cosmic borders, S.W.O.R.D., the intergalactic unit of S.H.I.E.L.D., teams up with the FBI to figure out what the former Avenger is up to after Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is pulled into the powerful forcefield. When Monica is ejected from Westview, she has a terrifying testimony.
“It’s Wanda,” she says breathlessly. “It’s all Wanda.”
A new sneak peek at the rest of the season hints at the further devolvement of Wanda’s magic machinations, even within her altered reality. The teaser, which includes scenes from upcoming episodes of WandaVision, reveals that things are headed south in Westview. As WandaVision moves from the 1960s to the 70s and 80s, more cracks in the facade start to show. The behaviour of their neighbors, including the mysterious Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), is getting to be too suspicious to just shrug off as coincidence, and all-knowing being Vision is growing noticeably concerned about he and Wanda's new home. In episodes to come, he's going to start looking for answers.
"I think something's wrong here," an exasperated Vision is heard saying in the jam-packed teaser. "What is outside of Westview?!"
By now, we’ve seen how things play out in Wanda’s TV-inspired reality when they don’t exactly match her narrative — she literally resets the programme — but what if the very thing threatening her fantasy is the one person she loves most? Can she even kick Vision out of Westview, considering the very important fact that he's dead in the real world? According to the trailer, perhaps. We might even get our first Avengers-level showdown out of the confrontation between the lovers.
Marvel knows what it's doing by releasing episode of WandaVision weekly and dropping these major teasers along the way. Even if we don't know what exactly is happening each week, we're just glad to be along for the ride, especially since it's been years since Endgame and will be another few months before the other Disney+ MCU offerings are released. Thank God for Wanda and her chaos holding us down.
New episodes of WandaVision are released every Friday, only on Disney+.