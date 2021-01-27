The Bling Empire Cast Is Doing The Most In 2021

Season 1 of Netflix's Bling Empire left viewers with a lot of questions: Were Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray getting back together? Was there really the potential for a relationship between Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee? Was Anna Shay really that... Anna Shay-y? Well, now we have the answers, because the Bling Empire cast has been speaking out about their lives in the time since the show filmed.
Bling Empire was filmed back in 2019, which is why it was a such a breath of fresh air with its January 2021 premiere. It was shot in a time before the pandemic, when we could all roam the streets maskless — and the super wealthy could spontaneously fly from Los Angeles to Paris to roam designer showrooms. It was a simpler time.
The cast share a few updates in a new video that Netflix uploaded to YouTube. Turns out, they have a cast group text — and they all would kick out Jaime Xie if they had to get rid of someone. Apparently, she never responds, and Jaime herself showed that she has 641 unread texts on her phone. The cast has also shared about their current lives in interviews and on their glamorous social media pages.
Click through to find out what the cast is doing now, where their relationships stand, and where Anna Shay shops during a pandemic. (Spoiler: Gucci and Target.)