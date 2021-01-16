The Disenchantment Voice Cast Has A Little GBBO Energy

Animation fans, get ready: after over a year of waiting, Disenchantment is finally back on Netflix. Unlike BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth, however, the Mark Groening series features a few familiar faces — and a slew of voices viewers of The Simpsons and Futurama will recognise.
Set in Dreamland, a medieval fantasy land, Disenchantment follows the rebellious and heavy-drinking princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her aptly-named elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon), and personal demon Luci (Eric Andre). The first season, which was split into 2018’s part one and 2019’s part two, saw Bean trying to get over the death of her mother, Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan) and learn that life isn’t just about partying. Bean was finally able to bring Queen Dagmar back to life, but only with the sacrifice of Elfo.
Queen Dagmar, however, was secretly pretty evil — she turned everyone in the kingdom into stone and blamed it on Queen Oona (Tress MacNeille), her husband’s new wife. While Bean has no clue her mother is evil, it appears that in season 2 she’ll try to rectify Elfo’s fate as she and Luci dive into Hell to revive him.
In addition to Jacobson, Andre, and Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding, all voices fans can easily put a face to, Disenchantment’s voice cast is a who’s who of the animation world. John DiMaggio (who played Futurama’s Bender), Maurice LaMarche (the Brain in Pinky & The Brain), and Tress MacNeille (Dot from Animaniacs and Daisy Duck) all lend their voices to the series.
Click through to see who else is featured in Disenchantment’s voice cast — before you get turned into stone.