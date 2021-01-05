Netflix Is Kicking Off The New Year With A Documentary About Death

Judging by the insane popularity of true crime series and teen murder shows, it’s pretty clear that we’re all kind of obsessed with death (especially the mysterious kind). So why not explore what comes after it?
Netflix's upcoming docuseries, Surviving Death, explores just that: The fundamental questions that humans have always held about the meaning of death and the possibility of an afterlife. Instead of simply theorising, however, the six-episode documentary mixes new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve had near death experiences — and even experienced death.
The series is based on the book Surviving Death by author and journalist Leslie Kean and is directed by Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work). In the new trailer for the show, we hear snippets from experts and scientists who explain the unexplained mystery and research behind death, as well as a few accounts from people who have had paranormal experiences. One woman says that she asked a family member to send a cardinal bird to her after she died, and right after we see a cardinal land on the woman's shoulder as she gasps in surprise. Another woman says that her son told her he thought he "used to be somebody else."
Advertisement
"I think I'll be asking questions 'til the day I die — again," says another woman at the end of the clip.
Watch the trailer for Surviving Death, premiering on Netflix on January 6.