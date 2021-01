The characters on CAOS may not have known what the terrors were, but we the viewers do. There are eight terrors in all, one for every episode of the last season, and they all have roots in legends and mythology . Most of the inspiration for the creatures come from the works of horror writer H.P. Lovecraft (who, we should note, was an influential but notoriously racist author), whose identity Blackwood sort takes on as he preaches at his new church. He calls himself the Reverend Lovecraft and considers himself the harbinger of these Eldritch terrors.