With December right around the corner, Netflix is fully embracing the festive spirit. All three of the streaming service’s most exciting premieres right now are filled to the brim with Christmas cheer.
Earlier this week, Netflix returned to the very Vanessa Hudgens-y tale of baker Stacey De Novo and royal Lady Margaret with The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again. Hudgens plays both characters in the madcap festive rom-com, along with the new, villainous Fiona. For viewers who are looking for a little more music in their festive programming, there is Christmas on the Square from Dolly Parton (and Dolly Parton’s vocal cords). Then, for the reality TV fans out there, Netflix debuts Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas, a new interior design that gorges itself on Christmas-y aesthetics.
On Friday, November 20, you will also find Voices of Fire, an emotional singing docuseries with musical magician Pharrell at the helm. The streamer is also offering a celebrity stand-up special, a quirky docuseries, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.