Earlier this week, Netflix returned to the very Vanessa Hudgens-y tale of baker Stacey De Novo and royal Lady Margaret with The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again . Hudgens plays both characters in the madcap festive rom-com, along with the new, villainous Fiona. For viewers who are looking for a little more music in their festive programming, there is Christmas on the Square from Dolly Parton (and Dolly Parton’s vocal cords). Then, for the reality TV fans out there, Netflix debuts Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas, a new interior design that gorges itself on Christmas-y aesthetics.