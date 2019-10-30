Vanessa Hudgens Is Getting An Extra Role In The Princess Switch Sequel

If you need proof that Vanessa Hudgens is the hardest working actress in Hollywood, look no further than the cast list for the sequel to Netflix Christmas movie The Princess Switch. Titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again the new film will feature Hudgens playing three roles, up from two in the previous installment of the franchise.
The Princess Switch follows Hudgens’ Stacy, a talented baker (they’re always talented bakers in Christmas movies) who learns that she’s the doppelganger for fictional nation of Belgravia’s Lady Margaret. In true Prince & The Pauper fashion, the two women swap lives in order to enjoy how their twin stranger lives. In the film, Stacy falls for Margaret’s husband-to-be Prince Edward (Sam Palladio) while Margaret finds herself falling head-over-heels for Kevin (Nick Sagar), Stacy’s best friend.
In the sequel to The Princess Switch, Stacy and Margaret learn that they have yet another stranger twin, and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, she will once again be portrayed by Hudgens. In Switched Again, Margaret inherits the throne to her fictional homeland of Montenaro, but a “party girl” named Fiona (Hudgens) threatens all her plans.
The new film, which Hudgens is also producing, won’t be an easy acting job.
“It was the going back in forth between the accents and [me] trying to remember if I was American or British, or British pretending to be American, or American pretending to be British,” she explained in a behind-the-scenes video with Netflix of filming the first movie. “And then when I would change clothes it would make it even more confusing, but somehow we did it.”
The new film will start filming in the UK soon, and is set for a 2020 release. Fortunately, if you want more Hudgens before you get all the Hudgens, you can: The actress is starring in Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, a movie about a medieval knight who wakes up in the wrong time period.
