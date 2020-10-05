We Never Spotted These People On Gilmore Girls Until Now

As we approach the 20th anniversary of Gilmore Girls iconic pilot episode, it's time to look back at the legacy the show has left behind.
We know what Melissa McCarthy and Lauren Graham went on to do post-Stars Hollow. But they weren't the only actors who rose to fame after appearing on the fast-talking mother-daughter drama. A future Mad Men star spoke with Lorelai in an early season. An Emmy Award-winning actor got his first screen credit for a short appearance on the show. A Nickelodeon star appeared as a Lord of the Rings enthusiast in the fourth season.
