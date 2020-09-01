The Haunting Of Bly Manor Trailer Confirms This Series Is Going To Be Terrifying

As if the events of the real world haven’t been scary enough, Netflix is gearing up for Halloween season, starting the festivities off with a bang courtesy of the latest chapter in its horror anthology series The Haunting of Hill House. Its spiritual successor, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is equally as terrifying, taking lead actress Victoria Pedretti (You) to yet another haunted estate — she’s really got to choose her shelter more carefully.
The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Pedretti as American nanny Dani Clayton who moves across the pond for a new gig as an au pair for two orphaned siblings. But upon arriving at the sprawling English estate, Dani discovers that her neither her clients nor her new home are what they appear. From dolls that come alive in the nighttime to bodies floating casually in the local lake, everything about Bly Manor is creepy. And I mean everything.
Pedretti is reuniting with several of her Haunting of Hill House co-stars; Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel will also appear in the sequel. They will be joined by T'Nia Miller (Sex Education), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), and Tahirah Sharif (A Christmas Prince). We might even be able to spot some similar ghost faces — we know this show loves a repeat ghost cameo!
The new horror series is loosely based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, where a similarly chilling story plays out at Bly Manor. Netflix also hinted that the show could also pull from the rest of James’ works, which often focused on the the plight of women who were marginalised or oppressed. In this cast, the oppressive force is obviously the horde of ghosts running around the manor.
If you love screaming in your house and don't mind checking your closet for spirits, this show is for you. Watch The Haunting of Bly Manor when the full season hits Netflix on October 6.