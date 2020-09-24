Kristin Cavallari Says She & Jay Cutler Were Never The “Couple Goals” They Appeared To Be

According to Cavallari, she and Cutler tried to make their relationship work for years, describing divorce as the hardest decision she’s ever made. “A year ago I felt like I was drowning,” said Cavallari. “That’s not to say I don’t have really hard days, but for the past however many years, I’ve been putting everybody else first. I’m going to focus on me for a minute, look inward and figure out what I ultimately want out of life.”