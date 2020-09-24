Kristin Cavallari Says She & Jay Cutler Were Never The “Couple Goals” They Appeared To Be

Breaking up is hard to do, but Kristin Cavallari now says she is proud of her decision to divorce her husband, Jay Cutler. It may have been messy at points, but the former Laguna Beach star has come through it with a new lease on life and what she has planned for her future.
“It wore at me every single day for years,” Cavallari told People. “I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around.” Since she and Cutler announced their split in April, Cavallari moved into a new house in Nashville, TN where the couple briefly lived together during the coronavirus pandemic. Cavallari’s reality show Very Cavallari is also coming to an end after three seasons which she says couldn’t have come at a better time. The newfound privacy, Cavallari believes, is best for her and her three children that she shares with Cutler.
Advertisement
“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals,’” admitted Cavallari. “I was like, ‘If you guys only knew.’”
According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cavallari reportedly accused Cutler of “marital misconduct” also lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending their 10-year relationship. While the paperwork was filed on 7th April, the couple didn’t announce their plans to the public until 21st April with an Instagram post following their return from the Bahamas with their children. Some of the couple’s marital issues played out on Very Cavallari, such as the rumours that Cutler cheated with Cavallari’s best friend Kelly Henderson; however, it was never proven. No reports of infidelity were listed as a reason for the couple’s split.
According to Cavallari, she and Cutler tried to make their relationship work for years, describing divorce as the hardest decision she’s ever made. “A year ago I felt like I was drowning,” said Cavallari. “That’s not to say I don’t have really hard days, but for the past however many years, I’ve been putting everybody else first. I’m going to focus on me for a minute, look inward and figure out what I ultimately want out of life.”
Since the split, Cavallari has been spotted reconnecting with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti. The pair dated for four years and co-starred on Laguna Beach before going their separate ways; however, reports say their reunion is purely platonic. And incredibly nostalgic for the internet to witness.
Cutler has also been seen getting dinner with Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren. Both Cutler and Lahren squashed the rumours on their respective Instagram accounts saying they too were just friends.