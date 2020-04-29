Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Still Living Together Despite Divorce Plans

Breaking up as the world is self-isolating due to the spread of the coronavirus makes for some complicated situations. In the case of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, they are reportedly still living together despite sharing with fans their plans to divorce.
Cavallari and Cutler reportedly made an official decision to divorce the same day they arrived home from their controversial trip to the Bahamas. The couple, who was vacationing with their children and friends, reportedly extended their time on the island following word of the spread of the coronavirus.
Now, they are again living and social distancing together in their Nashville home, according to People. Per the source, Cavallari and Cutler’s house is “so huge” that they rarely have to interact. When they do talk, it’s allegedly only about “things that relate to the kids.” Cavallari and Cutler share seven-year-old Camden, five-year-old Jaxon, and four-year-old Saylor.
Earlier this week, reports stated that Cavallari is seeking full custody of the kids, while Cutler is reportedly looking for joint custody. In Cavallari’s divorce filing, she reportedly accused Cutler of “marital misconduct.”
"They have had divorce talks back and forth for a while," claimed the source, stating that Cavallari was “very torn” about the decision as she hoped to stay together for the kids. “When she realized that it just wasn't possible for them to stay married, her focus was on keeping things amicable."
Despite the complications, Cavallari stressed in her Instagram post that there is no bad blood between her and Cutler.
View this post on Instagram
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
Refinery29 reached out to Cavallari for comment.
