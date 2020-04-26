Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce They’re Getting Divorced

After seven years of marriage and a total of 10 years together, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced “with great sadness” that they are getting divorced.
“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari and Culter both wrote in a shared statement. Cavallari posted it alongside a picture of the couple on Instagram.
Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to three children, Camden, seven; Jaxon, five; and Saylor, four. The couple documented their personal and professional lives for three seasons on the reality series Very Cavallari.
In the season 3 premiere of the series, Cavallari explained how rumours about Cutler cheating on her with her friend Kelly Henderson led to the dissolution of their friendship. Cavallari claimed that she never believed the rumours to be true, but didn’t like that Henderson allegedly “added fuel to the fire” by mentioning Cutler in her social media posts.
Cavallari and Cutler attributed the breakup to growth in their shared statement.
“This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” Cavallari wrote. “We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”
