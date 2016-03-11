Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She Called Off Her 2011 Wedding

Kristin Cavallari's road to "happily ever after" came with a few speed bumps.
The designer and author married Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013, but, as she shares in her new book, it wasn't the first time the couple had planned to wed.
Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work sees Cavallari opening up about what caused her to call off her wedding to Cutler in 2011.
"At that moment, something wasn't right," the former Laguna Beach star writes, according excepts obtained by Us Weekly. "A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship."
The conflict focused on Cavallari, who now has three children with Cutler, not wanting to be a stay-at-home mom.
"If I stayed at home, I wouldn't be happy," she explains. "And would probably end up resenting Jay for it."
The pair remained friends after the split. Cavallari credits relationship counseling with bringing them back together, and says she and her husband continue to seek help "periodically."
Balancing in Heels comes out March 15.
The designer and author married Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013, but, as she shares in her new book, it wasn't the first time the couple had planned to wed.
Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work sees Cavallari opening up about what caused her to call off her wedding to Cutler in 2011.
"At that moment, something wasn't right," the former Laguna Beach star writes, according excepts obtained by Us Weekly. "A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship."
The conflict focused on Cavallari, who now has three children with Cutler, not wanting to be a stay-at-home mom.
"If I stayed at home, I wouldn't be happy," she explains. "And would probably end up resenting Jay for it."
The pair remained friends after the split. Cavallari credits relationship counseling with bringing them back together, and says she and her husband continue to seek help "periodically."
Balancing in Heels comes out March 15.
Advertisement