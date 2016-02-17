Kristin Cavallari has a tough couple of months behind her. A car crash left her nursing a dislocated elbow. And, of course, losing her brother left the former reality star and her family reeling from grief. But that tragedy has also seemed to give Cavallari a renewed perspective on what's most meaningful in life.
"The most important thing is to realize that you can't do everything perfectly," the jewelry and shoe designer recently told BELLA New York magazine. "You just have to sort of accept that. And once you can — or once I did anyways — I found a lot of peace in that."
"My priority is my children," she went on. "You know, I'm first and foremost a mom." Listen to Cavallari explain how she balances being the best parent she can be with professional pursuits in the video interview below.
