It can be hard to believe sometimes. But once, way back in the early aughts, reality stars were just beginning to become a real thing. And one show that tipped the scales was a little So Cal-based series called Laguna Beach.



If you watched it while it was actually on air — congratulations. You, like this writer, are probably finishing out your 20s or digging your heels into being a thirtysomething.



But if you're only familiar with Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari through their rising lifestyle and accessories brands, then I am here to tell you that they used to be pretty average teenagers. There was a lot of infighting and miniskirt wearing and battling over boys. So much sweet, sweet drama.



Today, Cavallari shared a throwback shot to the early days of the show, reminding us just how much time has passed. And yet, that denim jacket she's wearing is still so very 2016. Behold!



