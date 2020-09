Kristin Cavallari Says She & Jay Cutler Were Never The “Couple Goals” They Appeared To Be

“It wore at me every single day for years ,” Cavallari told People. “I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around.” Since she and Cutler announced their split in April, Cavallari moved into a new house in Nashville, TN where the couple briefly lived together during the coronavirus pandemic . Cavallari’s reality show Very Cavallari is also coming to an end after three seasons which she says couldn’t have come at a better time. The newfound privacy, Cavallari believes, is best for her and her three children that she shares with Cutler.