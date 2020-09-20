The closing minutes of “Mildred and Edmund” give us a hint of what that “end game” could be for Ratched. In the final act of the episode, Mildred has a nightmare that Edmund has found her in Mexico with Gwendolyn. In the dream, Edmund plans to murder Mildred and then die by suicide, putting a permanent end to their trauma. When Mildred wakes up, Gwendolyn assures her this fear is just her imagination. However, the reality of the situation is much more bleak. A newspaper story that day reveals someone has murdered seven nurses in Chicago. At the start of Ratched, Edmund killed four priests — including his rapist biological father — to exorcise his demons over his perceived fatherly betrayal. Since Edmund’s believes Mildred, a nurse, also betrayed him, it seems obvious to her the Chicago nurse murder was meant to catch her attention.

