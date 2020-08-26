Gigi Hadid’s Extremely Millennial Maternity Photoshoot Is Missing Something

Since news of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy first broke in April, the supermodel has maintained a low profile. Aside from a Zoom interview with Jimmy Fallon to officially confirm that she was expecting and a few Instagram posts from her family's Pennsylvania farm, Hadid has been keeping things low-key. Today, she (virtually) stepped back into the limelight by sharing a series of glamorous pictures from her high fashion maternity shoot, but something was missing — boyfriend Zayn Malik.
Hadid’s pregnancy was revealed by TMZ in late April, with sources close to the couple sharing that she was five months pregnant with the R&B singer’s child. Shortly after the story spread like wildfire across the internet, Hadid briefly appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about the news.
"Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she told the late night host. "I’m trying [to be present], especially during this time — it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."
Months later, Hadid is giving the world a glimpse into life as a mother-to-be, posting photos from a maternity shoot fit for a supermodel on her Instagram account.
"Growin an angel," she captioned the first image. The photos were flooded with comments, with everyone from fellow models Adut Akech and Emily Ratajkowski to actress Kate Hudson offering their congratulations.
Some comments also questioned why Malik didn't appear in the photos, but former One Direction star's absence from the high fashion maternity spread isn't exactly anything out of the ordinary. It's not really about him — he's not the one gestating a baby — but the superstar is also notoriously private despite being one of the most famous people on the planet thanks to his days in the world famous boy band. The singer has always preferred to be "out of the mix," and that desire for privacy will probably only intensify. after his and Hadid's child is born.
Behind the scenes, the dad-to-be is said to be ecstatically preparing for the birth of his first child, reportedly a girl. An insider revealed to E! News that the couple is in full nesting mode, putting the finishing touches on a nursery and reading every parenting book they can get their hands on before baby Zigi arrives in September.
"Zayn and Gigi are really excited," said the source. "They have been loving this experience together."