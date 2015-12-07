It's been a matter of months since Zayn unceremoniously dumped Perrie Edwards and before her, Harry, Liam, Niall and Louis (I think that's all of them). So what does one do if, like Zayn 'quiff' Malik, one is suddenly simultaneously the world's first bad boy of pop and its most eligible bachelor? Probably start dating a Hadid, right?
Here's everything we know about the planet's hottest couple so far...
We should have known what was going on when Gigi threw some very serious shade at Harry Styles
You know? That moment on the AMAs red carpet when Gigi tentatively shook Harry's outright hand and warmly embraced the rest of the band members... Well he did date and dump her two best mates.
Then there were the rumours
The two are reported to have met at Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday party in August – when Gigi was still dating Joe Jonas (ohhhh). Subsequently, the Victoria's Secret model was seen leaving the same New York hotel where Zayn had been staying on multiple occasions. There's a lot of hotels in NYC. Case, almost, closed.
Then there were two 'public' dates
Which is more than we can say for 2015. After the AMAs, pictures surfaced of Gigi and Zayn looking seriously cosy in a car together. Then they were spotted leaving Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy.
Then... spectacles-gate
In short, Zayn Instagrammed a picture himself wearing some glasses that looked like Gigi's. The internet basically collapsed, but we were more interested in whether they're both long-sighted or short-sighted.
They've just started holding hands and it's quite cute
Again, more than we've achieved in the last twelve months, so marriage must beckon, surely?
No one's managed to comp their names together in a glide-of-the-tongue way quite yet
Gayn, Zizi... Gigyn...
Gigi's mum has just spoken about Zayn
Yolanda Foster, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (oh, comaaan) said this to Entertainment Tonight, "I haven't met him yet. Gigi's 20 years old, loving life, shopping like she should. I haven't met him yet, so I can't say anything about it." We're not sure what shopping has to do with anything, but, cool.
