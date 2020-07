How The Director Of Expecting Amy Got Amy Schumer (& Beyoncé) To Trust Him With Her Secrets

It’s all extraordinarily candid, even for a performer known for putting herself out there. We see Schumer with her head down the toilet on multiple occasions, as she throws up multiple times a day over her full nine months of pregnancy, to the point where her capillaries burst; we see her in the hospital hooked up to IV fluids after a particularly rough day (Schumer is conscious of her privilege in seeking that level of care, and discusses it throughout); we’re flies on the wall during arguments with Fischer, and also when they eventually make up. We hear about their hopes and their fears, and get to know them far beyond the thin veneer of celebrity.