Get In Formation — The Internet Is Streaming Beyoncé’s Homecoming As A Family

She's right. Watching Homecoming last year was even better than watching it live (read: from my living room on the official Coachella YouTube stream) in 2018 because the Netflix documentary showed the immense amount of care that Beyoncé put into the show . From the costumes to the drum majors to her manicure, every single detail of the show was a reminder that Bey does everything with intention. And it's the reason why we can't help but stan, even when we've got cabin fever.