Chris Evans & Lily James Are Hanging Out In London — Like, A Lot

After charming his way into our hearts with his good looks and genuine nice guy energy, Chris Evans may have an update on his love life that the world is going to be absolutely heartbroken over. Sorry, friends — it looks like America’s boyfriend might be off the market once again.
While the global pandemic has prevented most of us from getting back into the dating game, Evans might actually be taking advantage of his down time to connect with a possible new flame. The Captain America actor has been spending the last few days doing the opposite of social distancing across the pond in London. For several days in a row now, he’s been seen hanging out with one Lily James around the city, going to the park, eating ice cream, and just kicking it like a regular-degular civilian.
Except he’s not exactly “regular” — he’s Chris Evans, the premier Hollywood Chris (after Chris Pine, of course).
And James is far from a nobody. Since making her screen debut in 2010, the British actress has nabbed starring roles in projects like Downton Abbey, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and the live action remake of Cinderella that also starred real-life prince Richard Madden. Like Evans, James has also dabbled in the theatre; the trained actress studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before taking to the stage to star in critically acclaimed productions of Othello and Definitely the Bahamas. So if the two are dating, they would be quite the pair.
Sure, grabbing ice cream in the park doesn’t necessarily constitute a date —pictures of the supposed "date" don't even show the stars kissing! — but for someone as secretive as Evans, it might be the closest thing that fans will ever get to a hint about his love life. The 39-year-old is famously private when it comes to who he’s dating; the only woman he’s ever publicly dated at the height of his career is comedian Jenny Slate.
"She’s my favourite human,” Evans told People Magazine of his ex the first time that they split in 2017. “She’s the best...there’s just nothing to not love about her.”
Since then, there have been many rumours about who is Evans is romantically involved with, but no dice. Mum's the word on Cap's girlfriend, and it will likely stay that way indefinitely.