We could all use some good news right about now, and Jenny Slate and Chris Evans announcing that they're back together would certainly do the trick. Or maybe we're just reading too much into their latest social media activity?
A few days ago, Evans posted a very retweetable video of his dog going batshit over a singing stuffed lion. Cute animal content is always a winner, but here's what sealed the deal: Over the howls and "a-weema-wehs" could be heard a very familiar chuckle. To quote Don Cheadle, Evans' co-star in Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films: "I'd know that laugh anywhere."
Advertisement
Now Slate's come through with a reference to her "dreamy" boyfriend. Said boyfriend is unidentified, but come on. We all know who she's talking about.
"My boyfriend does many dreamy & generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/lets me show him my online shopping spoils & cheers me on," the Obvious Child actress tweeted yesterday.
My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let’s me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on— jenny slate (@jennyslate) November 10, 2017
Okay, maybe none of this would hold up in a court of law. But it's certainly no secret that the former (?) couple and Gifted costars have done a fair amount of bonding since breaking up in February after about eight months of dating. They flirt on Twitter! They look at one another like this! How could they not get back together?
Judging by the comments on Slate's revealing tweet, we're not the only ones desperately waiting for a couple-y Instagram announcement featuring Dodger the dog, that stuffed lion, and matching his-and-hers turtlenecks. Do it for love. Do it for us. Just do it (please?).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement