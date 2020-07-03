What Is The Original Cast Of Hamilton Up To Now?

If you weren't lucky enough to make it to Broadway before the curtain closed on Hamilton's original cast, don't worry: Disney+ has the movie equivalent of a time machine back to 2015. At long last, fans will be able to watch Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom, Jr., and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda star in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical — and, best of all, fast-forward through intermission.
The Hamilton film was initially set for a 2021 theatrical release, but will now be available to stream 3rd July. In a statement, Miranda said he was "grateful" that Disney and Disney+ decided to drop the movie just in time for this year's Fourth of July weekend and "in light of the world turning upside down." Broadway is one of the many industries that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: in March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all performances would be cancelled, meaning Hamilton won't return until early next year at the soonest.
You won't be able to watch the actors from the Disney+ recording onstage, though: the last of the OG cast left the musical in 2016. Today, some Hamilton alums are focusing on film and TV; others are releasing solo albums, and two are even engaged. Click through to catch up with the cast of your favourite musical — and new favourite Disney movie.