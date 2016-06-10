This year's Broadway season has basically been all Hamilton, all the time. Even if you weren't one of the lucky few to score tickets, there were plenty of ways to experience Hamilton mania. You might have caught the Ham4Ham videos, one of star Lin-Manuel Miranda's talk show appearances, or the cast's incredible performance at the Grammys. Though the stars of the show are having a great year, most have already had solid TV and film careers. So, you probably have seen Angelica in your favorite drama or Aaron Burr on a weekly procedural.
You can use our handy guide to the stars' past roles, so you don't waste Tony viewing time on IMDB. It can also be an easy way to win a "what were they on" argument at your viewing party. And as a general rule with all familiar-looking stars at the Tony Awards, you probably saw them on an episode of Law and Order. There most be some kind of clause that mandates a guest spot to get your actors equity card.