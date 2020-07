What Is The Original Cast Of Hamilton Up To Now?

The Hamilton film was initially set for a 2021 theatrical release, but will now be available to stream July 3. In a statement, Miranda said he was "grateful" that Disney and Disney+ decided to drop the movie just in time for this year's Fourth of July weekend and "in light of the world turning upside down." Broadway is one of the many industries that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: in March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all performances would be cancelled , meaning Hamilton won't return until early next year at the soonest