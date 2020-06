A team up between Ron Burgundy and Regina George — who could have seen that one coming? — is enough to make you consider firing up the old Netflix machine this weekend. But there is so much more to the streaming service than Eurovision right now. Saturday, June 27, will debut the third and final season of the dazzling, brain-breaking YA series Dark . Earlier this week, Netflix gave us Crazy Delicious , a zany cooking competition, and Athlete A, a necessary investigation into the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal. Elsewhere around the service you’ll find some travel-friendly docuseries, a moving international film, and so much more.