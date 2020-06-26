In 2005, Anchorman's Will Ferrell and Mean Girls' Rachel McAdams both appeared in a little movie called Wedding Crashers. They didn’t share a single scene together. With the Netflix premiere of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, all of that changes. In the feature-length singing competition satire, premiering Friday, June 26, the duo plays a Scandinavian music duo desperate to win Europe’s beloved entertainment extravaganza.
A team up between Ron Burgundy and Regina George — who could have seen that one coming? — is enough to make you consider firing up the old Netflix machine this weekend. But there is so much more to the streaming service than Eurovision right now. Saturday, June 27, will debut the third and final season of the dazzling, brain-breaking YA series Dark. Earlier this week, Netflix gave us Crazy Delicious, a zany cooking competition, and Athlete A, a necessary investigation into the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal. Elsewhere around the service you’ll find some travel-friendly docuseries, a moving international film, and so much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.