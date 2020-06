Netflix’s Creepy Reboot Of Unsolved Mysteries Will Keep You Up At Night

The idea that the viewer may hold the key to the unsolved mystery was a big element of the original show, but in 2020 it's never been more possible. True crime's cult following, plus the sophistication of the internet, has allowed for passionate citizens to investigate open cases from the comfort of their living rooms. One success story was lead by the late Michelle McNamara , whose blog True Crime Diary and book I’ll Be Gone In the Dark shined a new light on the Golden State Killer. A suspect has finally been arrested after 30 years, partially in thanks to her work.