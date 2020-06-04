How To Create A Budget For Anti-Racist Activism

After figuring out what your fixed bills are, take a look at other monthly expenditures. Maybe you have an exercise app that has a monthly subscription. How often have you been using it? Now that the weather is warm, can you replace it with a free, socially-distanced outdoor exercise? How many streaming services are you currently subscribed to? Are there any companies you no longer want to support? “If you want to think about this as a long-term thing, instilling this practice in your week-to-week and month-to-month, then you want to sit back and look at things that you're like, ‘I really appreciate this small luxury I might have, or this small expense that I might have, but it's something that I'm willing to forgo,” says Shekar. “If it's something that allows me to contribute back to the world, I get to benefit from [it].”