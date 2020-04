Dear Class of 2020 — The Class of 2008 Offers Their Sympathy & Advice

For university students who are set to graduate this year, the coronavirus pandemic is adding an extra dimension of anxiety: Just how drastically will the course of their adulthood be changed by the pandemic? Many internships have been rescinded, and job offers might be nonexistent or on shaky ground. A recent study of about 800 university students found that about three quarters had their jobs cancelled, turned remote, or delayed. It’s not just the short-term after graduation that has them worried, though — the aftershocks of an economic upheaval of this magnitude can cast a long shadow.