Ryan Murphy Just Pitched A Glee Pilot Redo With Ben Platt & Beanie Feldstein — & Wants To Film It

Ryan Murphy saw everyone rediscovering Glee on TikTok and decided to do them one better: a totally new Glee pilot. While such a thing is not yet in existence, the creator enthusiastically pitched his vision on Instagram and offhandedly mentioned wanting to film it. The best news? The hypothetical reshoot stars Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt.
Now, before you worry, it doesn't seem like Murphy would oust the original cast — he even mentions bringing Lea Michele back for the new plot. He just also wants to add the latest additions to the Murphy rolodex, Platt and Feldstein. Platt stars in Murphy's The Politician, which is about to start its second season, and Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky in the upcoming Impeachment: American Crime Story. Clearly, he's taken a shine to the pair.
"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)," Murphy wrote on Instagram. "If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn."
Murphy continues, saying Feldstein would join forces with Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch), of all people, to become the star of Glee Club who Michele and Platt would then team up to overthrow.
"I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?" he cryptically added.
If you've ever experienced a Ryan Murphy plot, then you know there's nothing too crazy for him to create. It helps that Platt and Feldstein are IRL BFFs, and appeared to support the idea in the Instagram comments when reminiscing about their aforementioned Glee Halloween costumes.
"I’m scavenging for a pic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Feldstein wrote.
Don't worry, I found it. It's in here:
With the costumes basically already handled, give me one good reason to not film this?
