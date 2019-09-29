Many of the core characters are likely to return for the second season because they're now on Payton's state senate campaign team. Those characters include McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), James (Theo Germaine), Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), Astrid (Lucy Boynton), and Skye (Rahne Jones). Other characters may not make the season 2 roster because the show now takes place in New York instead of California. That could mean that Dusty Jackson's (Jessica Lange) and Georgina Hobart's (Gwyneth Paltrow) storylines have run their course. One can only hope that the writers can figure out a way to get Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch) back to New York for season 2, because she's just a delight to watch. She wasn't on Payton's official campaign team at the end of the finale, but she did spend some time with him in New York in the finale. If they're still friends in season 2, she may be back for part of the show at least.