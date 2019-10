Netflix's new Ryan Murphy show is a satirical take on a wealthy high schooler who will stop at nothing to become president of his class so he can eventually go on to become president of the United States. The Politician takes place in Santa Barbara , which is a fitting choice for a show about abundance of wealth and opportunity. The California coastal city is often referred to as " The American Riviera " for its luxurious beaches, views, and waterfront homes.And while The Politician may be satirizing American greed and ambition, the wealth of its characters isn't satire at all. Santa Barbara is known for its affluence, with many celebrities purchasing houses (er, mansions) in the area. The city reportedly boasts residents like Oprah , Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more. In 2010, Santa Barbara was named one of the top 10 most expensive housing markets , with home prices averaging over a million dollars — on par with homes in Honolulu, Hawaii. U.S. News reported that the coastal areas of Santa Barbara, in particular, are home to the city's most wealthy, well-educated citizens