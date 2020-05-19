Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was absolute chaos from start to finish, marked by cheating allegations, catfights, and a not-so-surprising breakup. But the Zoom reunion that followed the latest instalment of the series has been ten times as explosive, proving that even a global pandemic can't put a pause to drama in the Atlanta.
Reality TV deity Andy Cohen hosted the first ever social distancing-friendly Real Housewives reunion (in his underwear), and even after years of meditating fights between the Housewives, the TV personality shared that the Zoom reunion was like nothing he'd ever seen before. Cohen wasn't exaggerating by any means — the Zoom call was an absolute shit show in the best way possible. Ahead, the most incredible moments from the RHOA season 12 reunion thus far.
Advertisement
Eva vs. Everybody
America's Next Top Model alum Eva Marcille joined the popular reality series full-time last season and made a name for herself as one of the shadiest cast members on the show. Her reputation for throwing shade and hiding her hands has understandably rubbed some of her peers the wrong way, mainly Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams. Marcille got into it with both women, and the back and forth that followed was peak Atlanta.
"The first time you ever saw a camera, I was on the red carpet you were trying to get on," spat Marcille. "I've been on the covers of magazines and the face of cosmetic lines."
"You just want to save that plum and turn it into a peach," responded Leakes. "All you can talk about is Top Model because that was the last time you were on top!"
When Marcille turned her attention towards Williams, the Housewife matched her energy and then some, saying that the former model's breasts were "social distancing." The internet rightfully lost it in response.
The Nene Leakes Apology Tour
This season was affectionately termed the "Nene Leakes Apology Tour" by the ATL Housewives, and it was an accurate description. After the chaos of last season, the RHOA OG spent much of her time on the show trying to figure out how to get back in her friends' good graces. Unfortunately for Leakes, making amends proved harder than she realised; her fellow cast members saw the apologies as the opposite of heartfelt since she followed them up with even more bad behaviour. By the time the reunion rolled around, Leakes was all out of apologies (and fucks) to give.
Advertisement
"I've sat here and listened to these girls say that they've heard so many things about me," Leakes told Cohen during the reunion. "I've been called bipolar — I don't see anyone apologising for that, so I won't be apologising again. Period."
When pressed for more answers from every side, Leakes decided that she'd had enough, literally closing her laptop to end the conversation. She did come back (claiming that she'd run off to the bathroom to change her tampon), but she left the chat once more later in the second part of the reunion. You can't make this stuff up, folks.
Kenya's karma
Season 12 also ushered in the return of supervillain Kenya Moore. Moore's reappearance was responsible for almost seventy-five percent of the messiest storylines that occurred on the show, and her nemeses made sure to take the former Miss USA to task for her shady ways.
During the reunion, Leakes didn't hesitate to point out the fact that Moore had been less than supportive of her supposed "best friend" on the show, Cynthia Bailey — ruining the surprise of her engagement and belittling her knowledge of wine — and even claimed that Moore's nasty public separation from Brooklyn entrepreneur Marc Daly was a result of her bad karma.
Andy Cohen seizes control
One of the most entertaining parts of the entire reunion is Cohen's attempts at trying to redirect that conversation after things go left. Unlike a normal reunion where he usually just has to wait out the arguments on set, Zoom allows the host greater control over how far the topic goes. When Leakes was arguing with Kenya Moore (or Marcille...or Bailey...or anyone, really), Cohen simply muted her, and both Housewives and fans alike were tickled to see the muted women mouth expletives at each other without realising that no one could hear a word they were saying.
Advertisement
"That's something that I felt guilty about, relating to the mute button,” Cohen admitted on his radio show Andy Cohen Live. “I just couldn’t get it to stop...but I will say, it’s a quick way to get it to stop and move on. Hit that mute button, you know?”
The RHOA Zoom reunion is one of the network's first attempts at gathering its Bravolebrities together via social distancing, and if you ask Cohen, it's been an absolute success. I want the pandemic to end as much as the next person, but if every Bravo reunion is going to be this juicy, I wouldn't mind logging into a few more Zoom calls for the tea.
RHOA's season 12 reunion concludes next Sunday, May 24.
Advertisement