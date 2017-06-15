It's wedding bells for one of Bravo's Southern belles.
People reports that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore got married during a low-key destination wedding on the shores of St. Lucia. Low-key for Kenya Moore? A woman who resides in a mansion she calls Moore Manor and sleeps on a custom-built tufted velvet bed? Believe it.
"I'm just ecstatic," Moore told People. "This man is the love of my life and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."
People adds that Moore's now-husband is a deciding to stay out of the spotlight — sorry fans (and Andy Cohen). All the magazine can confirm is the fact that the two met over a year ago and that Moore's husband is a businessman. Moore hasn't revealed her beau's identity just yet, but after everything that she had to endure last season with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, it seems that she's finally found a guy that's right for her. After her struggles with his sometimes-violent behavior and her desire to start a family came to a head, Moore seemed content to focus on her new home and business.
There was no mention of a fiancé or boyfriend at the season's reunion show. Apart from a few clues from her Instagram, which showed sandy vistas and a breakfast for two, there was little indication that she was even planning a wedding.
The ceremony itself involved family and close friends. There's no indication from any of her co-stars' social media feeds that they were anywhere near the tropical island, so it may be safe to assume that the Housewives stayed home along with Bravo's film crews.
According to People, fans of RHOA should expect Moore to return for the show's tenth season. Bravo hasn't made any official statement on casting — aside from the return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak and the departure of Phaedra Parks — but Moore's new husband could be a major plot point on the show.
