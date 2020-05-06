The Internet Wants Tyra Banks To Answer For Her Problematic ANTM Behaviour

ANTM/Tyra Banks’ commentary aged badly & that’s the honest truth. We were kids when we were watching this so we weren’t aware of what was being framed to us. Watching those clips now.... she definitely violated and she did it a lot.— 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) May 5, 2020
Why was this allowed to air wtf Tyra banks is going to straight hell pic.twitter.com/xtiWl3srKJ— Aisha Oladapo (@OladapoAisha) May 5, 2020
Wait wait wait. We must talk about this as well. Tyra was out here normalizing Blackface. How is this woman not cancelled 😂😂 #ANTM pic.twitter.com/EyyKh7gYWO— Michaela Pratt (@kay_scott324) May 5, 2020
The part on ANTM that never sat right with me was how Tyra did Yaya that one episode. She let that white lady tell Yaya she was acting too black then told her she was being defensive. Like girl wtf 😭 pic.twitter.com/EASO8zVY8t— nae. (@euphorixa) May 5, 2020
LETS DISCUSS HOW TYRA BANKS DESERVES PRISON!! #ANTM pic.twitter.com/CA48SiN2YD— zuko stan account (@weyheyitsjayla) May 1, 2020
Thinking about how Tyra banks made a girl on ANTM do a photoshoot in a graveyard the day after her childhood best friend died— NIAMH (@angelthott) May 4, 2020