We already know that Tyra Banks is making a triumphant return to America’s Next Top Model for the upcoming 24th cycle. It was some welcome, great news for longtime fans of the show — Rita Ora imma let you finish but… something is still missing. And I couldn't find it in myself to ignore a certain ache in my heart. Obviously, Tyra was the face of ANTM for years, but it was her panel of judges who were the heartbeat of the show. Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel, and most importantly, Miss J. Alexander, played a huge role in defining the spirit of ANTM. And we want them back! If recent teaser images from Instagram are to be believed, we might see our wish granted for the upcoming cycle.