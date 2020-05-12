Netflix is bringing viewers backstage for its latest limited series, The Eddy. The show, directed in part by Damien Chazelle whose directorial credits include La La Land and Whiplash, captures the tumultuous formation of a breakout band playing in a struggling Parisian nightclub. Just like the jazz genre it documents, The Eddy blends the unexpected. It is part musical, part thriller, part family drama.
The eight-episode series follows Elliot Udo (André Holland), a famous jazz pianist who left his career and life in New York behind to pursue a new dream. Now, he has turned his sights on managing a new band and a nightclub with his friend and business partner, Farid (Tahar Rahim), who may just bring down the club in his attempts to make it a success. Just when Udo thinks he has enough on his plate, his estranged daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) shows up out of the blue from New York looking for a fresh start.
The Eddy is now streaming on Netflix.