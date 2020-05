Dead To Me Season 1 Embraced Female Anger — But Season 2 Has Some Questions

The one thing you need to know going into Dead To Me season 2 is that Jen (Christina Applegate) has killed a man. This is a soapy Netflix drama, so more information will be revealed as you watch, but at the end of season 1 it’s crystal clear that Steve (James Marsden) is floating in a pool surrounded by his own blood and Jen is the one who put him there. Now, in season 2, Jen and her best friend Judy (Linda Cardellini), who just so happens to be Steve’s ex-fiance, are tasked with covering up Steve’s death and masking the guilt that comes along with that. It’s a lot.