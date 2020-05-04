Every Song In Netflix’s Hollywood Is A Throwback To The Golden Age Of Movies

Warning: Spoilers are ahead for Hollywood.
The new Netflix series Hollywood is a love letter to a bygone era of movies. It's only fitting then that it gets a soundtrack to match. The music of Hollywood is a throwback to the '40s when big bands ruled and jazz was all the rage. It's safe to say no matter the decade, "Rhapsody in Blue" always sounds good.
Hollywood gives Tinseltown an idealistic upgrade, rewriting the histories of real movie stars like Rock Hudson and Anna May Wong. Thanks to Ryan Murphy, these two legends now get happy endings along with many stars of the 1940s who were forced to hide their sexuality or play racist stereotypes. However, for all the revisionist history Hollywood gives fans, there are no remixes on the show's soundtrack, just tried and true classics from the major musical stars of the day.
The Hollywood soundtrack features jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald, crooner Perry Como, and the boogie woogie of the Andrews Sisters. The hits of Cole Porter and George Gershwin show up, as do classic sing-alongs from Peggy Lee, Ethel Merman, and Frank Sinatra. So put your headphones on and get ready for a musical blast from the past.