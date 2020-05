At the time, the undercover relationship worked, mostly because Hudson and Garlington had no other choice but to hide their love. It wasn't until after Garlington read Hudson's biography, which was published after his passing, that he understood what he meant to the actor. “When I later read in his biography that he called me his ‘true love,’ I broke down and cried," Garlington told People in 2015. "He said his mother and I were the only people he ever loved. I lost it. I had no idea I meant that much to him.”