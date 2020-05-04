Don’t Forget These Faces Because The Cast Of Upload On Amazon Are Gonna Be Stars

What if the afterlife were more like a video game than a cloudy, angel-filled place? Think the Sims but way more lifelike. Well, that is exactly what Upload envisions. Rather than an abstract concept, the afterlife got a team of video game developers involved and it is now a place you can be uploaded.
The series, from the creators of The Office, explores this sci-fi concept by following a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who has the choice to upload after being rushed to the hospital following a self-driving car accident in the not-so-distant future of 2033. Without much time to make his decision, Brown takes the advice of his girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), and opts to be uploaded to her family’s ultra fancy digital afterlife, Lakeview, which is run by a company called Horizon.
Just like any good video game, Brown could use a guided tutorial to figure out his new surroundings. Enter Nora Antony (Andy Allo). She is Brown’s official customer service angel and guide to the afterlife. However, the afterlife isn’t just a single-player game. It is more like a vast multiplayer virtual reality game and soon Brown meets all kinds of new people while also keeping his ties to the real world through his girlfriend and Antony.