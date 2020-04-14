Timothée Chalamet Just Got A Hilarious Nod Of Approval On SNL. MasterClass Ads, Not So Much

Stuck in your house with too much time on your hands? The COVID-19 quarantine might be your opportunity to take a MasterClass, which appears to have upped their commercial budget while we’re all stuck indoors. Seriously, you can’t get away from those ads. Luckily, Saturday Night Live has a few you might want to audit, including a personal lesson with current fashion god Timothée Chalamet courtesy of SNL’s Chloe Fineman.
For SNL At Home, the first remote episode of the late-night show, which adheres to current social distancing guidelines, the cast was focused on jokes about being bored in the house and in the house bored. For those who have been quarantine cleaning out their closet, Fineman offered tips from Chalamet, king of the big fits. As any dedicated Chalamet fan knows, his lewks make for relaxed fit quarantine attire. We bow down to anyone who knows how to look good while staying comfortable.
Wearing a curly black wig and a perfectly baggy hoodie, Fineman fully transforms into Chalamet. She even nails his nervous giggle as her Chalamet shares his expertise in navy blue hoodie wearing, both with and without a baseball cap. Sometimes he even cinches the hood over his face. How avant-garde!
In both English and French, Fineman’s Chalamet talks about his best model poses, which include leering, but make it fashion. Oh, and he talks about how much your mom loves him. “Your mom has sex dreams about me,” Fineman’s Chalamet bashfully tells his MasterClass students. Honestly, who doesn’t love the young star who has already become Hollywood royalty? Fineman clearly watched enough of his movies to know how to nail his humble charms and for that we are grateful.
If Chalamet isn’t your quarantine spirit animal, Fineman also pitched TikTok tutorials with JoJo Siwa. And for all the cool cats and kittens out there, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin is teaching bike riding. Just make sure to stay six feet away from other people when riding — and as far away from her tigers as humanly possible.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the NHS website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
