JoJo Siwa Reveals She’s Collaborating With One Of Her Biggest Fans: North West

Photo: Presley Ann/VMN18/Getty Images For Nickelodeon.
If you think JoJo Siwa is famous now, her following is about to double with the help of the Kardashian name. JoJo has revealed that she and North West are going to film a YouTube video together.
JoJo is the 15-year-old YouTube star known for her signature bows and her stint on Dance Moms. Ahead of her win for Favorite Social Music Star at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards, JoJo told E! News all about her new project, noting that Kim Kardashian West herself might even make an appearance.
The new duo were set to record what will surely be another one of JoJo’s viral videos at the Kardashian West residence, but superfan North wanted to see her crib so badly that they will record it there, JoJo said.
The world was first made aware of North’s JoJo obsession when she was seen with a massive bow in her hair at one of Kanye West’s church services. JoJo’s signature is the elaborate bows she wears and now sells. They are also a signifier of her fan base, the “Siwznatorz.”
Kardashian later took to Twitter to address the accessory. “LOL @ North’s bow She is obsessed with @itsjojosiwa,” the soon-to-be mom of four wrote.
JoJo, unable to resist a friendly shoutout from Kim K., responded with intense enthusiasm.
And from there a beautiful friendship was born. JoJo told E! News that she texts with Kardashian around five times a day, and that she is nice, normal, and down to earth. Luckily for North, this is one of her parents’ famous connections that the five-year-old can actually benefit from. It comes with perks such as a FaceTime from her favorite celebrity.
“North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!!,” Kardashian revealed on Twitter last week. “That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow.”
The new collaboration marks yet another milestone in North’s young influencer career. Just last month she celebrated her first-ever magazine cover story with WWD, which called her the leader of "Generation Alpha."
