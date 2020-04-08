Here’s Who Is (Probably) Appearing In The New Tiger King Reunion

While Netflix still hasn't confirmed the rumors that the Tiger King documentary series is coming back for one more episode, the cast of the pop culture obsession is basically doing it for them. Earlier this week, a video posted by Jeff Lowe first broke the news that the series was returning for a victory lap, and later Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM that even though he wasn't contacted to be part of it, the rumoured episode is going to be a live reunion.
"It's more like a talent interview. That's how [producers] described it," he continued, which suggests that husband Joe Exotic has been approached, since Passage had to have a source for that information.
Someone who won't be joining? Carole Baskin. The villain (or hero, depending on how you look at it) of the series has already flat-out refused to attend any kind of reunion episode, per her rep's statement to Entertainment Weekly.
"We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked," they said.
If this reunion episode really is going down right now, Netflix is having to navigate the difficulties of quarantine. While the Love Is Blind cast was able to reunite in Atlanta, Georgia a year and a half later for their reunion episode, things for the Tiger King family are a little trickier — not just because Joe Exotic is currently in jail. Not only can everyone involved not be in the same room, but a crew of filmmakers can't either. A Tiger King x Zoom collab? I'd happily put real clothes on to tune in.
Here are the confirmed and likely people returning for Netflix's rumored Tiger King reunion.
Jeff Lowe
While we may not know what Netflix is cooking up, Jeff Lowe is the only confirmed member involved after announcing it on Cameo.
Joe Exotic
It wouldn't be a reunion without the main man himself. While the Oklahoma zoo owner is currently in prison for alleged murder-for-hire, Netflix has already posted an interview with him.
Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.— Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020
Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh
John Finlay
Joe Exotic's ex-husband better make an appearance in any reunion, if only to show off his brand new teeth. While some of Finlay's transformation was shown in the documentary series, he lamented that a majority of the portrayal made him look "like a drugged-out hillbilly" to Entertainment Tonight. Time to set the record straight!
Doc Antle
Another person who took issue with the documentary is Doc Antle, who refuted claims made by ex-employee Barbara Fisher as well as the story in general, calling the series "a whole pack of untruths." Dang, say that to Netflix's face (no, really, please do in the reunion episode).
Rick Kirkham
Rick Kirkham witnessed things at the park go quite literally up in flames, so he probably has a lot saved up to say to Joe Exotic if Netflix gives him the chance.
John Reinke & Saff Saffery
As employees of the G.W. Zoo, John Reinke and Saff Saffery worked under Joe Exotic and were instrumental in the documentary's story.
Eric Goode & Rebecca Chaiklin
Tiger King directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have a lot of questions to answer — mostly from the cast themselves. After people like Exotic and Antle are done with them, I doubt there will be time for a Q&A.
A Tiger
At least, a girl can hope.
