Here’s Who Is (Probably) Appearing In The New Tiger King Reunion

If this reunion episode really is going down right now, Netflix is having to navigate the difficulties of quarantine. While the Love Is Blind cast was able to reunite in Atlanta, Georgia a year and a half later for their reunion episode, things for the Tiger King family are a little trickier — not just because Joe Exotic is currently in jail. Not only can everyone involved not be in the same room, but a crew of filmmakers can't either. A Tiger King x Zoom collab? I'd happily put real clothes on to tune in.