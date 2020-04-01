Netflix’s new documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness is one of the few things we have left to discuss now that we’re all social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The crazy-but-true tale of the rivalry between private zoo operator Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin has led to an endless scroll of memes (and without spoiling too much, true crime conspiracy theories), but alas, there are only seven episodes to watch...for now, anyway.
While a scripted TV series based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic-focused season of the Over My Dead Body podcast is in the works — with Kate McKinnon attached to portray Baskin — Netflix may have even more story to tell in a potential Tiger King season 2.
Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they have a lot more footage to share with the public, mainly because their subjects were already so “obsessed with filming themselves.”
“[Yes,] we have a crazy amount of footage and it's a story that's still unfolding,” Chaiklin told EW of a potential sequel to the series. “We're not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there's a lot that's still unfolding in it, and it'll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”
Goode also shared in an interview with Page Six that a sequel is possible, as there are some things the filmmakers didn’t have time to include in the series due to their tight deadline for Netflix.
“There are a lot of questions that people would like answered, and we will see if we can answer those. We do have a ton of footage,” he told the outlet. “We did film [more] after we locked picture. We did film the sentencing [of Joe Exotic] and John [Finlay] with his new teeth.”
It wouldn’t be the first time that Netflix gave a second season to a documentary series. Making a Murderer, which investigated the conviction of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey for the murder of Teresa Halbach, received a follow-up season to catch the audience up with the real-world timeline.
Stay tuned to see if a second season of Tiger King happens — until then, we'll always have Exotic's surreal music videos to tide us over.
