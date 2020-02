The Love Is Blind Cast Is Coming Back For A Reunion Episode

The Love Is Blind finale drops on Netflix tomorrow, but thankfully it’s not the last we’ll be seeing of our favorite (and least-favorite) couples. Netflix has announced that the six engaged Love Is Blind couples from the show will be returning to the screen for a special reunion on YouTube — a year and a half after the show finished filming . While we still don’t know who, exactly, makes it down the aisle after meeting and falling in love without ever seeing each other, we can assume some of these reunions are going to be more awkward than others, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again be there to take us through all of it.