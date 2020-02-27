The Love Is Blind Cast Is Coming Back For A Reunion Episode

The Love Is Blind finale drops on Netflix today, but thankfully it’s not the last we’ll be seeing of our favourite (and least-favourite) couples. Netflix has announced that the six engaged Love Is Blind couples from the show will be returning to the screen for a special reunion on YouTube — a year and a half after the show finished filming. While we still don’t know who, exactly, makes it down the aisle after meeting and falling in love without ever seeing each other, we can assume some of these reunions are going to be more awkward than others, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again be there to take us through all of it.
First of all, we’ll be seeing Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton on screen together for the first time since their dramatic break up. While the pair told Refinery29 that they are indeed friends again, their argument after Carlton came out as bisexual has made waves across the internet. This reunion will hopefully serve as an opportunity to have that conversation the right way.
For the rest of the cast, the special is how we’ll know if their marriages truly stuck. Love may be blind, but is it legally binding? Jessica Batten, Mark Anthony Cuevas, Giannina Gibelli, Damian Powers, Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton, Kelly Chase, and Kenny Barnes will all be at the reunion to give us an update on their relationships or lack thereof, and maybe also revisit some old grudges. For instance, the Jessica-Amber tension never escalated into an actual open feud on the show, but now that they’ve both had time to watch back their journeys, who’s to say that won’t finally get addressed on stage?
The Love Is Blind reunion lands on Netflix's YouTube channel March 5.
