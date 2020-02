One of the season’s most dramatic moments was a blow-up between Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton , who seemed very much in love early on. After Carlton proposes and their appearances are revealed, he discloses to Diamond that he’s dated men and women in the past. Diamond later tells him that she felt betrayed he didn’t mention this sooner in their relationship, and what starts as an apprehensive conversation escalates into an argument: Diamond takes off her ring, and Carlton yells some choice names at her.